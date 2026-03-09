MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova Named to Innovate Finance's Women in Fintech Powerlist 2025 "Standout 45"

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Sends, a UK-based financial services provider, announces that its CEO, Alona Shevtsova, has been named among this year's prestigious Standout 45 of the Innovate Finance Women in FinTech Powerlist.







Now in its tenth year, the Powerlist by Innovate Finance celebrates individuals driving transformation across banking, payments, digital assets, and financial infrastructure. The 2025 edition introduces a new Hall of Fame, recognising a decade of influential fintech trailblazers alongside the Standout 45, a group of leaders who continue to advance innovation and representation across the sector.

The announcement comes ahead of International Women's Day, underscoring the importance of recognising women's contributions in industries where leadership diversity continues to evolve. Alona's inclusion reflects her ongoing work to build a secure, compliant cross-border payment infrastructure and to champion greater representation of women in financial services and technology.

"Ahead of International Women's Day, it's more important than ever that we elevate the stories of women who are shaping the future of finance," said Alona Shevtsova. "Fintech has always been about challenging existing boundaries, whether technological, regulatory, or cultural. Progress happens when diverse perspectives come together to build systems that are more inclusive, resilient, and globally connected."

Under Alona's leadership, Sends has been expanding its capabilities in areas such as AI-enabled risk monitoring, tokenised payment flows, and digital identity-aware onboarding, helping businesses operate across borders within robust regulatory frameworks. Her recent recognition at major international industry forums, including FiNext Awards and FinTech Week Dubai, underscores her role in advancing responsible innovation and stronger compliance standards in fintech.

The Women in FinTech Powerlist is widely regarded as one of the sector's most respected initiatives promoting visibility and recognition for female leaders in financial technology. By highlighting role models across the industry, the programme aims to inspire the next generation of innovators and decision-makers.

About Sends

Sends is a UK-based financial services provider. It offers a comprehensive range of payment solutions as an FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI). The company continues to expand its international footprint, underpinned by a commitment to secure, scalable, and compliance-driven fintech innovation.

