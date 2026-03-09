Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Changes To Portland Life Sciences Alternative Fund And Portland Replacement Of Fossil Fuels Alternative Fund
|Fund
|Previous Risk Rating
|New Risk Rating
|Portland Life Sciences Alternative Fund
|Medium
|Medium to High
|Portland Replacement of Fossil Fuels Alternative Fund
|Medium to High
|High
Portland determines the risk rating for the Funds in accordance with the methodology required by the Canadian securities regulators. The changes are a result of Portland's annual review of the investment risk level of the Funds. There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Funds.
The changes will be reflected in an amendment to the Funds' Simplified Prospectus and in the annual renewal of the Fund Facts for 2026, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators.
For further information, on Portland and the Funds, please visit or contact Client Services at 1-888-710-4242, option #1, or email at ....
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Portland Investment Counsel Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment