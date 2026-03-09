MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Amendment to Outstanding Warrants

March 09, 2026 12:09 PM EDT | Source: Wilton Resources Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the " Corporation ") announces that it intends to: (i) amend the expiry date of 833,333 outstanding common share purchase warrants that were granted pursuant to a private placement of units of the Corporation which closed on May 23, 2024 (the " May 23 Warrants "); and (ii) amend the expiry date of 2,791,767 outstanding common share purchase warrants that were granted pursuant to a private placement of units of the Corporation which closed on May 28, 2024 (the " May 28 Warrants " and together with the May 23 Warrants, the " Warrants ").

At the time of issuance, each May 23 Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.70 per Common Share, exercisable until May 23, 2025. On May 12, 2025, the Corporation extended the expiry date of the May 23 Warrants from May 23, 2025 to March 23, 2026. The Corporation proposes to further amend the May 23 Warrants by extending the expiry date by one year from March 23, 2026 to March 23, 2027. All other terms of the May 23 Warrants will remain unchanged.

At the time of issuance, each May 28 Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.91 per Common Share, exercisable until May 28, 2025. On May 12, 2025, the Corporation extended the expiry date of the May 28 Warrants from May 28, 2025 to March 28, 2026. The Corporation proposes to further amend the May 28 Warrants by extending the expiry date by one year from March 28, 2026 to March 28, 2027. All other terms of the May 28 Warrants will remain unchanged.

The Warrants are not owned by, directly or indirectly, any of the Corporation's directors, officers or control persons.

The proposed amendments to the Warrants are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the extension of the term of the Warrants. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the Exchange of the proposed extension of the term of the Warrants. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information please contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.

Richard G. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President

(403) 619-6609

Additional information regarding the Corporation is available on the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR+ website at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Wilton Resources Inc.