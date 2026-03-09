Richard Buka
- Haematology Registrar and Clinical Research Fellow, University of Birmingham
I am a haematology doctor and clinical research fellow at the University of Birmingham. I am currently undertaking my PhD studying the mechanisms by which platelets are activated in vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia with thrombosis, a new disorder that emerged as a consequence of adenoviral vector vaccination against COVID-19. I am passionate about collaborative research and research skills training and chair HaemSTAR, the UK's network of haematology registrars interested in non-malignant haematology. I also make a regular podcast called Don't Just Read the Guidelines where I interview, and give a platform to, up and coming doctors and scientists to share their work and ideas. If you would like to read more from me, head to my blog: substack.Experience
- –present Academic Clinical Fellow in Haematology, University of Birmingham
- 2013 University of Birmingham, Medicine
