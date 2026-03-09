Iran-Backed Hezbollah Hits Israel Defense Forces In Beit Shemesh

MENAFN - AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

An Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah, reportedly carried out a drone and missile attack targeting a satellite communications facility used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel.

According to preliminary sources, the strike targeted an Israeli military satellite communications centre that plays a role in coordinating IDF operations. Initial reports indicate that the facility sustained serious structural damage, though the extent of operational disruption and potential casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.

The attack comes amid rapidly escalating tensions in the region as the confrontation between Israel and Iran and its allied groups intensifies across multiple fronts. Iranian-backed militias, including Hezbollah, have increased attacks on Israeli targets in recent days as the broader conflict spreads throughout the Middle East.

Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, has already been affected by the ongoing hostilities. Earlier in the current conflict, missile strikes in the city caused significant damage and casualties, highlighting the growing vulnerability of central Israeli areas to long-range attacks.

Military analysts note that targeting satellite communications infrastructure could be strategically significant, as such systems are essential for command, control, intelligence transmission, and coordination of air and missile defence operations.

Israeli authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the latest reported strike, and the situation remains developing.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp