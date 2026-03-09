India Considers Restoring Russian LNG Imports As Energy Security Concerns Rise

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

India is considering resuming purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia as it seeks to secure energy supplies amid ongoing instability in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

Indian authorities have indicated that fuel prices for gasoline and diesel are not expected to increase in the near term, as the country's oil reserves continue to grow and the government attempts to shield consumers from volatility in global energy markets.

At the same time, New Delhi is exploring additional supply options. Officials say India is evaluating imports of Russian LNG, while also diversifying its crude oil purchases. The country has already ordered several shipments of oil from the Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu, a key export hub on the Red Sea.

The move comes as global energy markets face uncertainty due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions affecting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil and gas trade. The crisis has prompted several countries, including India, to diversify their energy supply chains to mitigate potential shortages.

Energy analysts note that India remains heavily dependent on imported fuels and has been expanding its“diversified oil basket,” sourcing crude from suppliers such as the United States, Russia, and West Africa to reduce risks tied to geopolitical disruptions.

India's energy policy has also been shaped by geopolitical pressure. In recent years, Washington has pushed New Delhi to reduce its purchases of discounted Russian oil, which surged after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow following the war in Ukraine.

The United States has also encouraged India to consider alternative sources such as Venezuelan crude or American supplies, although Indian officials have maintained that purchasing decisions are driven primarily by commercial viability and national energy security.

Despite this pressure, Russia has remained one of India's largest energy suppliers since 2022, providing discounted crude that helped India manage rising global oil prices.