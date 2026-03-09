Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan


2026-03-09 03:05:21

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President Ilham Aliyev condemned the rocket attack targeting the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly Turkish people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the phone call and for his position.

MENAFN09032026000195011045ID1110838151



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search