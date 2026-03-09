Eleven People Die In Israel Since Start Of War With Iran
It is noted that a 40-year-old man was killed as a result of Iranian rocket fire, bringing the number of war victims in the country to 11, according to Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA).
The Israeli military detected missiles from Iran flying toward Israel at around 9 a.m.
According to MDA representatives, the man's death occurred in central Israel, where several people were injured while fleeing to shelters during the attack.
"The latest killing marks the 11th death that has occurred over the course of the war with Iran," the report says.
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strike on regime targets in Iran. Iran then attacked US bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Israel launched a new phase of its operation against Iran on Saturday, striking oil storage facilities.
Photo: unsplash
