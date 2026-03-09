32 People Injured In Bahrain Due To Iranian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Health announced this, Gulf News reports.

The ministry stated that four of the victims are in serious condition and require surgery. Among the injured are a 17-year-old girl with severe head and eye injuries, two children aged 7 and 8 with severe lower limb injuries, and a two-month-old baby.

All patients are under close observation and receiving assistance from specialized medical teams.

The authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid areas where attacks are taking place, stay away from suspicious objects, refrain from filming military operations or places of destruction, and rely only on official sources of information.

The General Command of the Bahrain Armed Forces reported that since the start of Iran's attacks on the kingdom, its air defense systems have intercepted 95 ballistic missiles and 164 drones. They praised the combat readiness and operational skills of their personnel, confirming that Bahrain's airspace remains secure.

At the same time, the military stressed that missile strikes and drone strikes on civilian targets and private property violate international humanitarian law and the UN Charter. These indiscriminate strikes pose a direct threat to peace and security in the region, the command added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, Bahrain's main energy company, Bapco Energies, which operates the island nation's only oil refinery, declared force majeure on part of its operations due to hostilities in the Middle East.

It was also reported that on March 9, thick smoke rose from the Bapco refinery in Bahrain.

