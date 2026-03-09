Russians Use Motorcycles And Buggies For Assaults Again, Voloshyn Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on a television broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy's tactics have changed somewhat because there is no snow and no greenery yet, so the battlefield has slightly different colors, and now, when reconnaissance drones are launched, they can see very far, so the enemy is trying to conduct more covert operations, advancing further,” the spokesman said.

Voloshyn clarified that the enemy has to cover greater distances while concealing their movements.

“We have observed that the enemy has again begun to use motorcycles, ATVs, buggies, and light motor vehicles in some areas to overcome this 'kill zone' as quickly as possible and reach their attack positions,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the Ukrainian military has also recorded Russian armored vehicles being brought closer to the line of combat. In particular, units of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet recently attempted to storm Ukrainian positions with a convoy of armored vehicles and light vehicles, but the Defense Forces detected it in advance and struck.

HUR releases new data on Russian drones Orion and Phoenix and Iranian Shahed-107

"In winter, there were slightly fewer, but now we destroy two or three tanks every day, three to five armored infantry fighting vehicles, and even more than a dozen light vehicles: buggies, ATVs, and motorcycles. The enemies are bringing this equipment closer and will use it during the next assault operations," Voloshyn explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 130 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day.