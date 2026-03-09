Russians Try To Push AFU Out Of Stepnohirsk, Voloshyn Claims

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on a television broadcast by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"In Stepnohirsk, we are seeing fierce fighting every day because the enemy is trying to drive us out. We, in turn, are trying to prevent this from happening, conducting counterattacks ourselves and driving out the enemy," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold in the area known as“Rhombus,” which is home to many high-rise buildings.

“We are driving them out of there, and the clearing operations continue,” the spokesman emphasized.

He reported that Russian troops are also trying to enter Stepnohirsk from the east, in particular from the settlements of Pavlivka and Lukianivske.

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian Nadgrobok radar in Crimea, Buk-M2 system in Donetsk region

At the same time, the situation remains difficult on the western approaches to Stepnohirsk, in the areas of the settlements of Plavni and Prymorske.“There, the enemy is also actively trying to advance toward Stepnohirsk and gain a foothold at least in the buildings of these settlements, so the fighting there is quite fierce,” Voloshyn added.

The spokesperson assured that the Defense Forces are repelling the enemy and carrying out counterattacks, preventing them from gaining a foothold in this area.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, March 8, there was one clash with the enemy near Stepnohirsk in the Orikhiv area.