Qatar Shoots Down 17 Ballistic Missiles And 6 Iranian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced this on the social network , Ukrinform reports.

“The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that the State of Qatar, until this afternoon, Monday, has been attacked by (17) ballistic missiles and (6) drones coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the country's armed forces“successfully intercepted” 17 ballistic missiles and 6 drones. It is noted that this air attack did not cause“any casualties.”

Iranian ballistic missile shot down over Turkey again

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar stated that on Saturday, March 7, Iran launched 12 missiles at the country's territory, 10 of which were ballistic.

Photo: AA