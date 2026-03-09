Qatar Shoots Down 17 Ballistic Missiles And 6 Iranian Drones
“The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that the State of Qatar, until this afternoon, Monday, has been attacked by (17) ballistic missiles and (6) drones coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement reads.
It is noted that the country's armed forces“successfully intercepted” 17 ballistic missiles and 6 drones. It is noted that this air attack did not cause“any casualties.”Read also: Iranian ballistic missile shot down over Turkey again
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar stated that on Saturday, March 7, Iran launched 12 missiles at the country's territory, 10 of which were ballistic.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment