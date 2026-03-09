Five Civilians Injured In Kherson Due To Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

According to the investigation, on March 9, the Russian army attacked settlements in the region with artillery, including rocket artillery, mortars, and various types of drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., five civilians were known to have been wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

It is noted that all the victims are residents of Kherson. Two women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy's use of UAVs. Two other women were injured as a result of artillery shelling.

In addition, private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, garages, and vehicles were damaged.

“Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes,” the statement said.

War update: fiercest battles are in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors, 47 attacks repelled

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a high-rise building with a Molniya combat UAV, injuring a 35-year-old woma. A 58-year-old woman was injured at around 9:00 a.m. as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone.

A 91-year-old woman who was injured as a result of shelling in the Dniprovskyi district at around 9:15 a.m. was also taken to a hospital.