Office Of President Does Not Confirm Information About Trilateral Talks On March 11 In Istanbul
When asked by journalists whether the talks in Istanbul had already been agreed to take place on March 11, he replied:“We do not confirm this.”Read also: Ukraine proposes to postpone peace talks and change venue, Zelensky says
Earlier, several media outlets reported that the delegations of Ukraine, the US, and Russia had agreed to meet on Wednesday, March 11, in Istanbul.
