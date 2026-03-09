Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Office Of President Does Not Confirm Information About Trilateral Talks On March 11 In Istanbul

2026-03-09 03:04:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Dmytro Lytvyn, the communications advisor to the President of Ukraine, reported this to journalists.

When asked by journalists whether the talks in Istanbul had already been agreed to take place on March 11, he replied:“We do not confirm this.”

Read also: Ukraine proposes to postpone peace talks and change venue, Zelensky says

Earlier, several media outlets reported that the delegations of Ukraine, the US, and Russia had agreed to meet on Wednesday, March 11, in Istanbul.

Archive photo: AA

UkrinForm

