Russians Strike Energy Infrastructure In Sumy Region Throughout Day

Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Today, the enemy is trying to cut off the power supply to settlements in the Sumy region. Russian troops are striking the region's energy infrastructure,” the message says.

Power outages are possible in settlements in the Sumy and Okhtyrka districts, with some users temporarily left without electricity.

According to Hryhorov, energy workers and emergency crews are working to restore the power supply as quickly as possible.

“Points of resilience in communities must be ready. In the event of prolonged power outages, people must be able to use them,” Hryhorov stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 7, Russian drones attacked civilian vehicles in the Sumy region, killing a 24-year-old man and injuring two others.

