Enemies Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, And Two People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Ganzha, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marganets, Myrivka, and Chervonohryhorivka in the Nikopol district, an agricultural enterprise, administrative buildings, and two private houses were damaged. A 69-year-old man was wounded.

In the Petropavlivka and Mezhova communities of the Synelnykove district, a business was damaged, and a garage was burned down. A 68-year-old man was injured.

In the Zelenodolsk and Apostolove communities of the Kryvyi Rih district, Russians damaged a gas station.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 8, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, damaging private houses, an educational institution, and infrastructure.

Photo: Oleksandr Ganzha, Telegram