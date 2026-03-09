Enemies Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, And Two People Wounded
In the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marganets, Myrivka, and Chervonohryhorivka in the Nikopol district, an agricultural enterprise, administrative buildings, and two private houses were damaged. A 69-year-old man was wounded.
In the Petropavlivka and Mezhova communities of the Synelnykove district, a business was damaged, and a garage was burned down. A 68-year-old man was injured.
In the Zelenodolsk and Apostolove communities of the Kryvyi Rih district, Russians damaged a gas station.Read also: War update: fiercest battles are in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors, 47 attacks repelled
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 8, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, damaging private houses, an educational institution, and infrastructure.
Photo: Oleksandr Ganzha, Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment