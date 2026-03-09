Emergency Power Cuts Introduced In Part Of Bucha District In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids reported this on Facebook.

“Ukrenergo has given the order to introduce emergency power cuts in part of the Bucha district of Kyiv region,” the statement said.

Emergency power cuts are carried out outside of schedules because they are introduced in critical situations, unexpectedly and quickly.

Russians strike energy infrastructure in Sumy region throughout day

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, March 10, from 8:00 a.m. until the end of the day, hourly power cuts and power restrictions for industrial users will be applied in some regions of Ukraine.

