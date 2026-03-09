Emergency Power Cuts Introduced In Part Of Bucha District In Kyiv Region
“Ukrenergo has given the order to introduce emergency power cuts in part of the Bucha district of Kyiv region,” the statement said.
Emergency power cuts are carried out outside of schedules because they are introduced in critical situations, unexpectedly and quickly.Read also: Russians strike energy infrastructure in Sumy region throughout day
As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, March 10, from 8:00 a.m. until the end of the day, hourly power cuts and power restrictions for industrial users will be applied in some regions of Ukraine.
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment