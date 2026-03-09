20 Kilometers On Foot: Drone Rescues Six Civilians From Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukrain reported this.

“The police regiment's command post received a request from representatives of the 425th Brigade to help evacuate civilians from the dangerous area,” the report said.

The regiment's aerial reconnaissance pilots and rifle battalion forces were involved in the operation.

With the help of a drone, special forces were able to evacuate six people to a designated safe point.

To save themselves, the people had to walk more than 20 kilometers through dangerous territory along an approved route.

Throughout this time, their journey was monitored by UAV operators, who used light indicators on the drone to guide people to the safe route.

After reaching the designated point, the civilians were evacuated by armored transport to the village of Shevchenkove, where they were handed over to volunteers for further accommodation and assistance with basic needs.

