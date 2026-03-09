Govt Announces Sweeping Austerity Measures To Cut Fuel Use And Public Spending

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced several major measures to reduce government expenditures and save fuel in the country.

According to the prime minister, the fuel provided to government departments will be reduced by 50% for the next two months, though ambulances and public transport buses will be exempt from this cut.

He said that to ensure efficient use of government resources, 60% of vehicles used by government departments will remain off the road for two months.

In addition, federal ministers, cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants will not take salaries for two months, while members of parliament will face a 25% salary reduction.

Also Read: Echoes of Shelling Drive Thousands From Homes Along the Pakistan–Afghanistan Border

The prime minister also stated that government employees earning more than Rs300,000 per month will donate two days' salary for public relief.

He added that non-salary expenditures of government departments will be reduced by 20%, and the purchase of vehicles, furniture, air conditioners, and other equipment has been immediately banned.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further announced that foreign visits by federal and provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, and government officials will also be banned.

He clarified that this restriction will also apply to the prime minister, governors, and chief ministers, though essential visits in the national interest may still be permitted.

He also said that official dinners and iftar parties will be completely banned, and seminars and conferences will be held at government venues instead of hotels to cut costs.

To save fuel, the government will introduce an additional weekly holiday, meaning government offices will operate four days a week, though this decision will not apply to banks.

According to the prime minister, 50% of staff in both government and private institutions will work from home, except for essential services, while the work-from-home policy will not apply to the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Regarding education, the prime minister announced that all schools will be given two weeks of holidays starting at the end of this week, while higher education institutions will begin online classes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also warned hoarders and profiteers, saying that artificial shortages or illegal profiteering of petrol and diesel will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those involved.