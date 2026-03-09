Security Challenges From Iranian Direction Increase - Political Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Recent developments indicate that tensions in Iran-Azerbaijan relations have entered a new stage, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev said information released by Azerbaijan's security authorities and events unfolding in the region show that official Tehran continues attempts to destabilize the country through various means. According to him, this demonstrates that security challenges from the Iranian direction are increasing.

“Comprehensive counterintelligence measures carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) revealed that individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had planned several terrorist and sabotage acts in Azerbaijan. According to the investigation materials, the main goal of these plans was to undermine stability in the country, create panic within society, and damage Azerbaijan's international reputation. The planned attacks targeted strategic and sensitive facilities. Among the potential targets were the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan, the Ashkenazi synagogue operating in Baku, and a representative of the Mountain Jewish religious community. During the investigation, it was also determined that several explosive devices, including powerful C-4 explosives, had been smuggled into the country and stored in various hidden locations.

As a result of the SSS intervention, the use of these explosives was prevented. Investigations showed that the coordination of the terrorist plans was carried out by individuals directly connected to Iranian intelligence structures. It was established that the intelligence units of the IRGC stood behind these operations and that Iranian citizens actively participated in the process. Some of them attempted to create criminal networks within Azerbaijan and recruit local citizens by offering various promises and financial incentives. According to the investigation materials, in some cases, tens of thousands of dollars were promised for carrying out terrorist acts. In addition, it was discovered that an assassination attempt had been planned against one of the public figures in Azerbaijan, with the individual's workplace monitored and photo and video materials collected,” he said.

According to Garayev, these events demonstrate that security risks linked to Iran are not limited to intelligence activities but are also accompanied by direct plans for terrorism and sabotage.

“Official Baku has long stated that it supports maintaining stability in the region and developing relations with neighboring countries based on mutual respect. However, recent events show that certain forces have not abandoned their intentions to escalate tensions in the region and undermine stability within Azerbaijan. In particular, security challenges coming from the Iranian direction have become more pronounced recently. For example, the drone attack launched from Iran against civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan direction several days ago. This incident once again shows that various forms of pressure and provocation against Azerbaijan continue from the Iranian side. The selection of energy infrastructure, diplomatic missions, and religious communities as targets for terrorist plans is not accidental. Such targets are intended to undermine internal stability, create international resonance, and damage Azerbaijan's relations with its partners,” he said.

Garayev noted that the prevention of the planned terrorist acts through operations conducted by security authorities demonstrates the effective functioning of the country's security system.

“Investigative measures are currently ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify other individuals linked to foreign intelligence services. These developments once again show that amid growing geopolitical tensions in the region, Azerbaijan is facing various security challenges. Nevertheless, the coordinated work of state institutions plays a crucial role in preventing such threats promptly and maintaining the country's stability,” he added.