President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Recep Tayyip Erdogan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On March 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev condemned the rocket attack targeting the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly Turkish people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the phone call and for his position.