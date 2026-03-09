Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malta Expresses Solidarity With Azerbaijan After Drone Attack

Malta Expresses Solidarity With Azerbaijan After Drone Attack


2026-03-09 03:04:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Malta expresses its solidarity with Azerbaijan following the drone attack on its territory, Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg, wrote on his "X" account, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn any actions that threaten sovereignty and regional stability, and reiterate the need for restraint, dialogue, and full respect for international law," the publication says.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

MENAFN09032026000187011040ID1110838129



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search