Malta Expresses Solidarity With Azerbaijan After Drone Attack
"We strongly condemn any actions that threaten sovereignty and regional stability, and reiterate the need for restraint, dialogue, and full respect for international law," the publication says.
On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.
Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident.
