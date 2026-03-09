Lebanese President Calls For Halt To Israeli Attacks, Start Of Negotiations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, March 9 (Petra) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for an end to all Israeli ground, air, and naval attacks on Lebanon and for the establishment of a full truce, as well as for the rapid provision of logistical support to the Lebanese armed forces to enable them to control areas of tension.Speaking during a virtual meeting organized on Monday by European Council President Ant?nio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with several world leaders, Aoun also called for the start of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under international sponsorship and for the implementation of the articles of previous agreements.