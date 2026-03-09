Mafraq Government Hospital Opens Specialized Rheumatology Clinic

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, March 9 (Petra) -- Mafraq Government Hospital on Monday opened a new specialized clinic for rheumatic and rheumatology diseases.The hospital said in a statement that the establishment of the rheumatology clinic will provide comprehensive treatment for patients, including medical examinations and therapeutic services.It added that the new specialized clinic will have positive effects by reducing the burden of travel and the hardship of referrals to central hospitals for patients and visitors at Mafraq Government Hospital.The hospital stated that the clinic is expected to improve healthcare services at the facility, achieve the highest levels of excellence and progress in patient care, and improve medical services through the provision of sub-specialty clinics.