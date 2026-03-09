King, World Leaders Participate In International Meeting On Middle East Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday participated in a meeting via teleconference with leaders from countries in the region and the European Union to discuss the escalation in the Middle East.During the meeting, His Majesty expressed appreciation for the support provided by EU countries to Jordan and Arab states, and their solidarity in response to the escalating situation, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation and coordination to protect civilians, and achieve comprehensive and sustainable calm.The King warned of the danger of attempts to expand the conflict by targeting a number of secure and stable Arab countries, underscoring the importance of utilizing diplomacy and dialogue to end increasing tensions in the region.His Majesty reaffirmed that Jordan will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its security, stability, and ensure the safety of its citizens, praising the Iraqi government's efforts to de-escalate and contain tensions in the region.The King warned of the developments in Lebanon and Israel's attacks on Lebanese territory, affirming Jordan's continued support for the Lebanese people in their efforts to maintain their security, stability, and sovereignty.His Majesty also warned that, in the midst of this regional crisis, Israel is seeking to escalate the latest conflict and exploit the situation to continue its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank during the holy month of Ramadan.Participants in the meeting included European Council President Ant?nio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Lebanon President Gen. Joseph Aoun, Syria President Ahmad Al Sharaa, Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Oman Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, Türkiye Vice President Cevdet Y?lmaz, and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the meeting.