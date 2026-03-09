PM Chairs Higher Council For Food Security Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said on Monday that His Majesty King Abdullah II's early directives that were issued years ago enabled building a strong strategic reserve and significantly contributed to the development of the agricultural sector.Hassan, who chaired a meeting of the Higher Council for Food Security, urged integrated efforts between the government and the private sector, adopting a proactive approach to bolster the strategic reserves of staple goods and materials, ensure the stability of local markets, and overcome emerging challenges in the coming period, given the current regional circumstances.The Prime Minister directed relevant ministries and authorities to monitor markets and prices, prevent monopoly, and rigorously enforce the law against violators.He highlighted the crucial role of the council in developing and monitoring the implementation of national food security policies and strategies, guaranteeing the abundance of essential food commodities and addressing any emerging challenges in the coming period.The meeting included presentations on procedures, plans, and programs undertaken by various stakeholders. Council members assured that the Kingdom's reserves of basic food items, supplies, and raw materials are secure and sufficient for several months.Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat said his ministry has taken a series of measures to ensure stable local markets and that various farm products are available in sufficient supplies. These include regulating imports and exports, opening new markets and outlets, and closely monitoring stock levels of goods and production inputs, he pointed out.Additionally, the ministry has tightened health inspections of incoming shipments to guarantee local market needs of agricultural products are met under all circumstances, he said.Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Ya'rub Qudah said the ministry is continuously monitoring supply chains, trade, and transport amid regional conditions. This is done in coordination with various government agencies and the commercial and industrial sectors to ensure the smooth flow of goods into the Kingdom, he added.Qudah said proactive measures have been taken to enhance the resilience of supply chains, diversify import sources, and monitor stock levels daily to guarantee local market stability and the availability of goods for citizens.He said the strategic reserves of wheat and barley in the Kingdom are secure and enough for the local market, in addition to other basic food commodities. He emphasized that there are numerous alternatives to address any developments that might impact trade in the region.Jordan Chamber of Industry President Fathi Jagbeer said Jordanian industry is committed to maintaining current prices and that factories are operating at full capacity and normally. He noted that local food industries cover about 65%??of local market needs, adding that the Chamber, in coordination with government agencies, is monitoring the stock levels of food commodities and production inputs at factories.The Higher Council for Food Security is in charge of developing policies, plans, and strategies related to food security in partnership with various stakeholders, and providing accurate data, figures, and information that contribute to strengthening efforts to achieve national food security.The council, chaired by the Prime Minister, includes the Ministers of Agriculture (Deputy Chairman), Water and Irrigation, Industry, Trade and Supply, Education, Health, Social Development, Environment, Planning and International Cooperation, and Finance.It also comprises the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or his representative, the Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Director General of the Department of Statistics, the Deputy Director of the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, the President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, and the Chairman of the General Union of Jordanian Farmers.