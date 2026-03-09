Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crown Prince Expresses Condolences To Kuwait Crown Prince Over Army Personnel Martyrs

2026-03-09 03:04:10
Amman, March 9 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, during a phone call on Monday, offered condolences to Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah over the death of army personnel killed in the line of duty.
The Crown Prince also expressed his condolences over the civilian casualties, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Crown Prince Al Hussein and the Kuwaiti crown prince condemned the attacks on Jordan, Kuwait, and other countries in the region, calling for de-escalation and restoring calm.
His Royal Highness affirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with Kuwait and other Arab Gulf states, as well as the Kingdom's support for their efforts to protect their security and stability, and preserve their sovereignty, expressing his appreciation for Kuwait's position in support of Jordan.

