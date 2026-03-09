Neuron Digital's AI Platform Powers Energy Monitoring For A World-Class Sporting Event In Singapore

MENAFN - GetNews) The Hong Kong-based technology company highlights its advanced AI building management capabilities through deployment at a major international sporting event.







Neuron Digital, a leader in AI-driven building technology, today announced the successful deployment of its intelligent energy monitoring platform at a major international sporting event in Singapore. The large-scale event welcomed more than 250,000 fans and required a sophisticated system capable of monitoring electricity usage in real time while maintaining operational stability across the venue.

The deployment demonstrates how AI building management and AI energy management systems can support complex infrastructure environments where reliability and sustainability are critical. Through its technology partnership with Singtel, Neuron Digital implemented a real-time smart energy tracking system that enabled organisers to monitor consumption across the circuit and surrounding facilities from a centralised digital dashboard.

Using advanced analytics and machine learning, the platform provided continuous data visualisation and automated alerts, enabling the operations team to detect anomalies instantly and respond before potential power disruptions could occur. The system's predictive capabilities also helped identify patterns in energy usage, improving efficiency throughout the event.

At the core of the deployment was Neuron Digital's smart building AI platform, which integrates energy monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence into a single environment. The system leverages a digital representation of infrastructure to visualise energy flows across the venue, providing organisers with a clearer understanding of electricity demand in real time.

This technology is built on building digital twin technology, enabling a dynamic model of the infrastructure that mirrors real-world conditions. Through the use of interactive 3D visualisation, engineers and event operators were able to monitor power consumption and detect irregularities quickly, reducing operational risks and improving decision-making during the event.

The platform also incorporated AI-driven alerts designed to detect potential instability in electrical systems and identify trends in carbon emissions. These insights allowed organisers to optimise energy usage throughout the event while maintaining high operational reliability.

“We are proud to see our technology supporting one of the world's most demanding sporting environments,” said Lynn Wang, Head of Marketing at Neuron Digital.“Major international events require infrastructure that can adapt in real time, and our AI platform enables organisers to monitor energy systems continuously while improving efficiency and sustainability.”

Beyond operational reliability, the solution played an important role in tracking the event's carbon footprint. By combining real-time analytics with predictive modelling, the platform enabled organisers to measure energy performance and explore ways to reduce emissions in future events.

Neuron Digital's technology is also designed to support sustainability initiatives within the built environment. Its Energy Management for Singapore Green Building Certification solution uses AI optimisation to analyse consumption patterns and improve building performance, helping organisations move closer to recognised sustainability standards.

The broader platform includes tools for Building Digital Twins and Smart Facility Management, enabling property owners and infrastructure operators to manage complex facilities through data-driven insights. The integrated system functions as a platform combining fault detection with centralized data AI insights for buildings, giving organisations a comprehensive view of building operations while reducing maintenance risks.

Looking ahead, Neuron Digital plans to expand the use of its technology across large-scale infrastructure, commercial buildings, and smart city environments. As sustainability and operational efficiency become increasingly important, the company believes AI-driven building intelligence will play a central role in shaping the future of facility management and energy optimisation.

For more details about Neuron Digital and its AI platform, please visit Neuron AI.

About Neuron Digital

Founded in 2018 in Hong Kong, Neuron Digital develops advanced AI technologies for the built environment. The company specialises in AI building management, AI energy management systems, and building digital twin technology, enabling organisations to monitor, optimise, and automate infrastructure operations. By combining predictive analytics with real-time data visualisation, Neuron Digital's smart building platform helps businesses improve efficiency, reduce operational risk, and support sustainability goals.