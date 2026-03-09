R.G. Edwards' New Fiction Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Audiobook book "Eafin Lokdore and the Magician's Lost Medallion" by R.G. Edwards, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Scott Cahan for Readers' Favorite

Eafin Lokdore and the Magician's Lost Medallion by R.G. Edwards is a modern-day fantasy tale that reads like a classic from the 1800s. The story takes place in a faraway kingdom where magic still exists and good can still triumph over evil with a little help from above. Eafin Lokdore is the name of the teenage boy chosen to lead the forces of good, although at first, he feels inadequate for the job. When a bloodthirsty army approaches his village, he and a few of his young friends are whisked away on a journey that will change them all forever. With the help of Master Magician Methusass and the God of Light, a battle for the ages will soon begin. Along the way, Eafin will encounter a host of magical beings that will either stand in his way or assist him on his heroic journey.

I had a great time listening to Eafin's story in this first audiobook in the series. The writing style used by author R.G. Edwards is reminiscent of J.R. Tolkien's work. With lyrical wordplay cleverly used to describe every scene, plus extensive world-building that provides a sweeping picture of this magical realm, this is the beginning of the next great epic fantasy adventure series. Younger readers will enjoy this story just as much as older readers who are still young at heart. Eafin Lokdore's journey is one that we can all identify with. I found it easy to cheer for the characters who stand for the light and fun to cheer against the ones who walk in darkness.

This audiobook was narrated by Lachlan Miller. I found his voice to be perfect for Eafin Lokdore and the Magician's Lost Medallion. He has a noble quality to his voice that works well for such a story, where every line seems so well thought out and written. Mr. Miller did a great job of changing his voice or inflection for each character. I had no problem distinguishing who was talking. Overall, I found his voice to be pleasant to listen to, and he provided just the right type of quality to add to the excitement of each scene."

