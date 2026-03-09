Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Health - Medical book "The Healthcare Appointment Playbook" by Barbara Alif Doran, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Carol Thompson for Readers' Favorite

The Healthcare Appointment Playbook: Understanding the System to Get the Care You Deserve by Barbara Alif Doran is a guide that helps readers take an active role in their healthcare. Drawing on more than two decades of clinical practice, Doran explains how today's healthcare system operates and why patients often feel rushed, unheard, or confused. The book begins by outlining the current state of medicine, including provider shortages, rising costs, and the growing divide between preventive care and profit-driven systems. From there, it offers clear explanations of patient rights, the roles of different healthcare professionals, and the purpose of primary care. Doran walks readers through what happens before, during, and after a typical medical appointment, explaining health histories, vital signs, screenings, and follow-up care in plain language.

Barbara Alif Doran's writing style is direct, conversational, and grounded in teaching. She structures chapters logically, building from broad system-level issues to specific, actionable steps readers can apply immediately. The pacing is steady and intentional, allowing time for explanations without overwhelming the reader with jargon. Analogies help clarify complex ideas and keep the tone engaging. The inclusion of patient stories adds warmth and credibility while reinforcing key lessons about communication and choice. Readers who appreciate clear guidance, thoughtful explanation, and a supportive voice will find this book especially rewarding. It will appeal to anyone who wants to feel more prepared for medical appointments, understand insurance and provider roles, or play a more informed part in long-term health planning. The Healthcare Appointment Playbook is excellent for readers who value education, prevention, and partnership in their approach to healthcare."

