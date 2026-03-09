Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Mystery book "Escape Gravestone Caverns" by Melissa Costa, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Carol Thompson for Readers' Favorite

Escape Gravestone Caverns by Melissa Costa begins in 1605, during the Nightlore Witch Trials, when sisters Cordelia and Dalia flee an angry mob and hide in a cavern that becomes their tomb. The story moves to 2025, where sixth grader Jenny Corine prepares for a field trip to Gravestone Caverns with friends Sara, Evan, and Miles. The trip turns dangerous when Miles goes off the path, chasing ghost witches rumored to haunt the cave. He ventures deeper alone, prompting the others to follow when he goes missing. Miles endures a scorpion sting and learns that bravery is not recklessness. As the friends navigate dark tunnels, slippery rocks, and unexpected hazards, the cavern becomes a maze of fear and tension. The adventure tests friendship and quick thinking as they race against time in Gravestone Caverns.

Melissa Costa crafts a fast-paced middle-grade adventure that balances suspense with moments of humor and heart. The short, focused chapters keep the tension mounting as the perspectives move between Miles and the friends searching for him. The dialogue captures their arguments, loyalty, and distinct personalities. Jenny's love of facts, Sara's athletic energy, Evan's quiet caution, and Miles's daring curiosity each add to the group dynamic. The cavern setting is rendered with vivid sensory detail, from the humid air and dripstones to bats overhead and treacherous pits below. The historical thread of the Nightlore Witch Trials adds intrigue without overwhelming the central adventure. Young readers who enjoy stories about friendship under pressure, underground exploration, and a hint of supernatural mystery will find much to enjoy in Escape Gravestone Caverns. For a young author, Costa has the talent of a seasoned storyteller."

You can learn more about Melissa Costa and "Escape Gravestone Caverns" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.