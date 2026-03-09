Virtuix (NASDAQ: VTIX) In Focus As U.S. Military Adoption And Meta Partnership Fuel VR Growth Watch RLMD, AGH, PRSO, WTI Today!

Virtuix Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is drawing growing investor attention after the newly listed virtual-reality technology company reported strong revenue growth and expanding adoption across U.S. military training, robotics simulation, and consumer XR gaming platforms.

Shares of VTIX surged above $9 on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, shortly after the company celebrated its Nasdaq debut by ringing the closing bell in Times Square. The stock later consolidated amid small-cap volatility, touching a low of $5.73 before closing Friday, March 6 at $6.82, keeping the company firmly on many traders' “VR stocks to watch” lists.

Virtuix recently reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth, with net sales reaching $3.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, while gross margin improved to 29% and operating expenses declined 45%, signaling improved operational efficiency as the company scales its flagship platform.

Stocks to Watch today alongside Virtuix Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) are Relmada Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: RLMD ), Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGH ), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO ), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI ), active in early trading now!

Defense and Military Training Expansion

Virtuix is increasingly positioning its immersive technology within the defense simulation market, deploying systems to institutions including the United States Military Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Base.

Using its Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) platform, the company converts real-world environments captured with 360-degree cameras into AI-generated immersive training simulations, enabling soldiers to physically walk through digital terrain for mission rehearsal and situational training.

The company has also demonstrated humanoid robot teleoperation using its Omni One system in collaboration with the University of Central Florida Institute for Simulation & Training, highlighting potential applications in robotics and remote operations.

Meta Partnership Expands Consumer Market

In the consumer market, Virtuix recently joined the “Made for Meta” program with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), enabling its Omni One 360-degree VR treadmill to integrate with Meta Quest headsets and compatible games.

The partnership dramatically expands Virtuix's addressable market by connecting its full-body VR system to the largest XR headset ecosystem globally.

VR Market Opportunity

As investors search for “virtual reality stocks,”“XR gaming companies,”“VR treadmill technology,” and“immersive simulation platforms,” Virtuix is positioning itself across multiple fast-growing sectors including defense technology, fitness gaming, robotics control, and enterprise training.

With improving financials, expanding global sales, and strategic partnerships across the VR, AI, and defense simulation markets, VTIX is emerging as a new Nasdaq small-cap technology story investors are watching closely in 2026.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.