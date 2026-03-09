Curtains House Singapore Curtains And Blinds Direct Contractor Announces Updated Business Address In Singapore

Curtains House Singapore | Curtains and Blinds Direct Contractor, a Singapore-based curtains and blinds supply & installer service provider, has announced an update to its registered business address as part of its ongoing operational coordination.

The company's updated address is:

3 Pemimpin Drive, #06-01, Singapore 576147

The address update reflects their continued efforts to streamline its internal operations and enhance coordination between its customer service and installation teams.

Curtains House Singapore | Curtains and Blinds Direct Contractor provides curtains and blinds supply and installation services in Singapore, supporting homeowners who require customized window furnishing solutions for their homes. The company serves a wide range of residential properties including HDB flats, condominiums, and landed homes.

As a direct curtains and blinds contractor in Singapore, the company focuses on providing homeowners with practical window furnishing options including curtains (e.g., day curtains, night curtains), blinds (e.g., roller blinds, Venetian blinds) and more.

Customers and partners can continue to reach Curtains House Singapore | Curtains and Blinds Direct Contractor via WhatsApp at +65 8241 0032 for any enquiries, consultations, and installation appointments.