Canny Cleaning Services Singapore Announces Updated Business Address In Singapore

Canny Cleaning Services Singapore, a provider of residential cleaning services in Singapore, has announced an update to its address as part of its continued business operations and service coordination across the island.

The company's updated address is:

10 Ubi Crescent #06-18, Singapore 408564

The address update reflects Canny Cleaning Services Singapore's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and strengthen coordination between its customer support and cleaning service teams. Through its cleaning services, Canny Cleaning aims to help homeowners maintain clean and comfortable living environments with professional cleaning support that fits their schedules and household needs.

Canny Cleaning provides professional house cleaning services in Singapore, supporting homeowners who require reliable and convenient cleaning solutions for their homes. The company serves a wide range of residential properties including HDB flats, condominiums, and landed homes across Singapore. Customers can continue to reach them via WhatsApp for any enquiries, service bookings, and cleaning service arrangements.

As demand for cleaning services in Singapore continues to grow, Canny Cleaning Services Singapore remains committed to providing dependable cleaning services that support homeowners across Singapore.