Mag Mile Capital (OTCQB: MMCP) $163.5M Financing Deals Spotlight CRE Platform Growth Watch CIIT, SAFX, AZI, SOAR Today!

Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MMCP), a commercial real estate mortgage banking and structured finance firm, drew significant investor attention on March 6, 2026, after its stock surged 87.97% to $0.45112, gaining $0.21 on the session as trading volume climbed to 49,320 shares. The move followed the company's announcement that it had successfully arranged $163.5 million in debt financing transactions over the past three months, including a $90 million refinancing for a multi-state hotel portfolio owned by HKB Investment Group.

The transaction underscores Mag Mile Capital's expanding presence in the commercial real estate capital markets sector, particularly within hospitality real estate financing, where investors continue to search for opportunities in undervalued and repositioning hotel assets.

Stocks to Watch today alongside Mag Mile Capital (OTCQB: MMCP), Tianci International Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIT ), XCF Global Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFX ), Autozi Internet Technology (NASDAQ: AZI ) and Volato Group Inc.(NYSE: SOAR ) active in early trading now!

Large Multi-State Hospitality Portfolio Refinancing

The $90 million refinancing involved 10 hotel assets located across Georgia, Florida, Indiana, and Ohio, featuring well-known hospitality brands affiliated with Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott, Choice Hotels, and Wyndham.

The transaction closed in two phases, including a $10.5 million refinancing completed in December 2025 and a $79.5 million portfolio refinancing completed in February 2026, bringing the total portfolio financing to $90 million.

Mag Mile Capital secured an average loan-to-value ratio of 62.5%, implying a combined portfolio valuation of approximately $265 million. The financing was provided through the U.S. subsidiary of a major U.K.-based investment bank headquartered in New York, reflecting the firm's growing relationships with institutional capital providers.

Key Financing Terms

The loan structure included several favorable features designed to support long-term asset performance and operational flexibility:



Five-year loan term

Two years of interest-only payments

Low-7% fixed interest rate

Non-recourse financing structure

Springing cash management provisions Capital expenditures reserves and cash-out flexibility

Proceeds from the refinancing were used to retire higher-cost legacy debt, while also providing capital for property renovations, brand-required improvements, and potential repositioning strategies aimed at enhancing long-term hotel asset value.

Execution Demonstrates Institutional Structuring Capabilities

According to Mag Mile Capital CEO Rushi Shah, the complex nine-asset portfolio refinancing required extensive coordination across lenders, hotel brands, legal teams, and underwriting processes.

The transaction was completed in less than 60 days, highlighting the firm's ability to structure and execute sophisticated real estate financing transactions across multiple jurisdictions and asset types.

Hospitality Sector Rebound Driving Financing Activity

The deal comes amid renewed investor interest in hospitality real estate investments, particularly in secondary and tertiary markets where improving travel demand, operational efficiencies, and strategic property upgrades are creating opportunities for value creation.

HKB Investment Group, which manages more than $500 million in real estate assets across over 50 properties, operates more than 30 hotels totaling over 3,500 rooms through its hospitality management platform.

Looking Ahead

For investors following OTCQB real estate finance stocks, Mag Mile Capital's recent transaction activity highlights a potential growth trajectory tied to rising refinancing demand, portfolio recapitalizations, and hospitality sector recovery.

With more than $163.5 million in completed financings within a three-month period, the company appears positioned to capitalize on a growing pipeline of commercial real estate financing opportunities across the United States, particularly as hotel owners seek capital solutions to modernize properties and optimize balance sheets in the evolving post-pandemic hospitality landscape.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.