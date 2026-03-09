Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) Surges After Military Drone Identification Breakthrough Watch LRHC, OLOX, DTCK USEG Today!

Shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) surged into the spotlight Friday after the company announced its 60 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) semiconductor technology has been selected for a next-generation military drone Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system, sending the stock sharply higher and making PRSO one of the most actively traded stocks in the market today.

PRSO shares soared +123% to $1.83, after hitting an intraday high of $2.07, while trading volume exploded to more than 282 million shares, placing the small-cap semiconductor company at the top of trading leaderboards across major U.S. exchanges.

Defense Technology Catalyst Sparks Market Attention

The rally followed breaking news that Israeli defense contractor InTACT selected Peraso's 60 GHz beamforming wireless transceivers to power a new drone Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system designed for highly contested electronic warfare environments.

Modern battlefields are increasingly saturated with unmanned aerial systems performing reconnaissance, logistics, electronic warfare, and strike missions. In these drone-dense environments, military operators must be able to rapidly determine whether aerial platforms are friendly or hostile, making secure identification technology a growing priority.

Peraso's mmWave semiconductor technology forms the communications backbone of the system, enabling highly directional, low-power links designed to reduce the risk of detection, interception, or jamming.

The platform offers several advantages critical to modern combat communications:



Highly directional beamforming wireless links

Low probability of detection and interception

Low power consumption for soldier-borne systems Compact integration for drones and battlefield equipment

The companies have reportedly collaborated for more than two years on the technology supporting tactical drone identification systems.

Why the Market Reacted So Strongly

The announcement highlights Peraso's position at the intersection of several rapidly expanding technology sectors that are drawing investor attention in 2026, including:



Military drone systems and counter-UAS defense

Autonomous transportation networks

Urban air mobility and eVTOL aircraft

AI-driven wireless infrastructure Next-generation semiconductor communications

Major autonomy leaders such as Tesla, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., and Baidu, Inc. continue advancing robotaxi platforms, while urban air mobility developers including Joby Aviation, Inc. and Archer Aviation Inc. push toward commercial deployment.

All of these technologies depend heavily on secure, low-latency wireless communications and advanced semiconductor connectivity infrastructure, areas where 60 GHz mmWave solutions are increasingly being deployed.

Low Float Momentum Stock in the Spotlight

With PRSO trading as a low-float micro-cap semiconductor stock, the massive surge in trading activity reflects how quickly capital can rotate into small-cap technology names when a clear catalyst emerges.

High volume combined with major sector tailwinds has placed Peraso on the radar of momentum traders, defense technology investors, and semiconductor watchers searching for under-the-radar companies tied to AI, autonomy, and next-generation communications infrastructure.

What Could Be Ahead for 2026

Looking forward, several potential catalysts could continue to drive investor interest in Peraso during 2026:



Expansion of military drone identification systems

Additional defense or government technology contracts

Growth in 60 GHz mmWave communications markets

Adoption across drone fleets, robotics, and edge-AI systems Increased visibility among small-cap semiconductor investors

As drones, autonomous vehicles, and smart battlefield networks become more prevalent, the need for secure, high-frequency wireless communications is expected to increase.

For a small semiconductor company operating in that niche, today's explosive move suggests the market is beginning to recognize Peraso's potential role as an undervalued technology supplier within several trillion-dollar emerging sectors.

With record trading volume and renewed attention from the investment community, PRSO is quickly becoming one of the most closely watched small-cap semiconductor stocks in the market.

