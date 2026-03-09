What Happens To Junk After Collection By SJ Hauling & Junk Removal

MENAFN - GetNews)



Where Your Junk Actually Goes After Pickup

Most people do not think much about what happens after a junk removal truck pulls away. Once items are loaded up, the real work begins. SJ Hauling & Junk Removal sorts through what was collected to decide what can be reused, recycled, donated, or properly disposed of. The goal is simple: keep as much material as possible out of landfills whenever possible.

Many items people throw away still have life left in them. Furniture, clothing, and household goods are often separated and donated if they are still usable. Clothing and furniture frequently end up at organizations like Savers or The Salvation Army where they can be reused by someone else instead of discarded.

Electronics are also checked before being thrown away. Working computers, phones, and small electronics are sometimes donated rather than disposed of. Items that cannot be reused are sorted so recyclable materials like scrap metal can be taken to local recycling yards like One Way Recycling and Santos Recycling Inc. in Taunton, Massachusetts.







A Local Business Started by Two Friends

SJ Hauling & Junk Removal was started by Sean Burns and Jared Holmes, two longtime friends who first met while attending school in the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District. Like many small businesses, the company began simply with hard work, a truck, and the idea of helping people get rid of items they no longer needed.

Over time the work grew through word of mouth and local referrals. Friends recommended the service to neighbors, real estate agents called when homes needed to be cleared out, and contractors reached out when they needed debris hauled away after projects.

What makes junk removal different from many other services is that every job is different. One day might involve removing old appliances from a basement, while another might involve cleaning out an entire garage or helping a family handle an estate cleanout.

The company's approach has stayed straightforward since the beginning: show up on time, work hard, and leave the space cleaner than it was found.







The Reality of What People Throw Away

Working in junk removal gives a unique look at the amount of stuff people accumulate over time. Garages fill up with old furniture, basements become storage spaces for things that were meant to be temporary, and closets slowly collect clothing that no longer gets worn.

Many homeowners eventually reach a point where they simply want the space back. Spring cleaning, moving to a new home, downsizing, or preparing a property for sale often leads people to call for help clearing things out.

Estate cleanouts are another common situation. Families sometimes face the difficult task of sorting through a lifetime of belongings after a loved one passes away. In those moments, junk removal becomes less about hauling items and more about helping people move through a difficult process.

These jobs often reveal something simple but relatable: most people do not realize how much they have accumulated until they begin clearing it out.







Reducing Waste Whenever Possible

While junk removal often means taking things away, a large part of the work involves deciding what should not go straight to the landfill. SJ Hauling makes an effort to separate items that can still be used by someone else or recycled.

Clothing and furniture in good condition are frequently donated to organizations such as Savers or The Salvation Army. Electronics that still function, including computers or phones, may also be donated rather than discarded.

Scrap metal is another common material that gets recycled instead of thrown away. Old appliances, metal shelving, and other items can often be taken to recycling yards where the materials are reused.

For the remaining items that cannot be reused or recycled, proper disposal is still important. Dump facilities and recycling centers ensure materials are handled responsibly.

In the end, junk removal is not just about getting rid of things. It is about clearing space, helping people move forward, and making sure as much material as possible finds a second life instead of becoming waste.

Photo courtesy of The Enterprise of Brockton