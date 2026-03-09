The Global Immunoassay Market Expected To Reach $47.7 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, CLIA, Western Blot), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, CLIA, Western Blot), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories)-Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 47.7 billion by 2030 from USD 35.5 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

570 Market Data Tables

65 Figures 492 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Immunoassay Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Abbott (US),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Immunoassay Market.

The immunoassay market, by product, is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers. In 2024, the reagents and kits segment held the largest market share. This significant share is mainly due to the recurring use of reagents and kits across diagnostic workflows. Unlike analyzers, which are a one-time capital investment used over several years, reagents and kits are consumed with each test, making them essential for daily operations in both centralized labs and decentralized testing environments.

Based on technology, the immunoassay market is segmented into ELISA, CLIA, IFA, rapid tests, ELISpot, western blotting, and other technologies. In 2024, ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) held the largest market share. ELISA's dominance comes from its versatile diagnostic uses, especially in infectious disease and cancer screening, where high sensitivity and specificity are crucial.

By end user, the immunoassay market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, blood banks, and home care settings. In 2024, hospitals and clinics held the largest market share. This is mainly because they play a central role in performing most diagnostic tests, especially for acute and chronic conditions that need quick and reliable results. In 2024, North America led the immunoassay market mainly because of its strong presence of established diagnostic companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The US was a key contributor to this regional leadership, driven by high demand for sophisticated immunoassay-based diagnostics in both clinical and research settings.

The growth of the immunoassay market is mainly driven by several key factors. One of the leading causes is the expanding elderly population, which is closely connected to a rising incidence of chronic and age-related diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart conditions. This demographic change has increased the demand for early, accurate, and efficient diagnostic tools, where immunoassays play an essential role. Additionally, emerging markets offer new growth opportunities, fueled by increasing R&D investments in these regions, thereby improving the environment for market players.

