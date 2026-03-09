Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 19.32 billion by 2030 from USD 13.37 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

440 Market Data Tables

56 Figures 375 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Solventum (US),

Smith+ Nephew (UK),

Convatec Group PLC (UK),

Coloplast Group (Denmark),

Cardinal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Advanced Wound Care Market.

The market is segmented by wound type into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment is significant due to the high incidence of these wounds and the increasing demand for rapid and targeted treatments.

The hospitals, ACSs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest market share by end users. Owing to the availability of specialized equipment and services, these settings can handle a high volume of patients. Their ability to provide immediate and continuous treatment further supports their dominant role in the market. The advanced wound care market is segmented into five segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes, leading to diabetes foot ulcers.

The advanced wound care market is primarily driven by several factors: the increasing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing number of traumatic and burn injuries. These elements have significantly boosted the demand for effective wound management solutions. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives and reimbursement frameworks contribute to market growth.

