Radiotherapy Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast To 2030

Radiotherapy Market by Technology (EBRT: MR LINAC, Stereotactic, Particle; IBRT/Brachytherapy, Cobalt-60 Teletherapy), Procedure (IGRT, IMRT, 3D-CRT, HDR, LDR, PDR), Cancer (Prostate, Breast, Lung, CRC), End User (Hospital, IRC) - Global Forecasts to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report "Radiotherapy Market by Technology (EBRT: MR LINAC, Stereotactic, Particle; IBRT/Brachytherapy, Cobalt-60 Teletherapy), Procedure (IGRT, IMRT, 3D-CRT, HDR, LDR, PDR), Cancer (Prostate, Breast, Lung, CRC), End User (Hospital, IRC) - Global Forecasts to 2030", size is projected to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030 from USD 7.21 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

304 Market Data Tables

56 Figures 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Radiotherapy Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany),

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US),

Elekta (Sweden)

Accuray Incorporated (US), IBA (Belgium) and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Radiotherapy Market.

Based on the system, software & services, over the forecast period of 2024-2030, the system segment is to register a significant growth rate. The Radiotherapy product market is segmented into system and the software & services. The radiotherapy 'system' market includes system, consumables, probes, and applicators used to deliver radiotherapy through external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy.

Based on application, the radiotherapy market is classified into two major segments-external beam radiotherapy applications and internal beam radiotherapy (IBRT)/brachytherapy applications.

Based on end users, the radiotherapy market has been segmented into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centres. In 2024, hospitals will dominate the market. In 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market for radiotherapy during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

The major factors driving the market growth of the radiotherapy market include technological advancements in radiotherapy technologies, the rising R&D investment for cancer research and more focus on invasive methods for cancer care. The Increasing initiatives to promote radiotherapy awareness are further high growth prospects for the radiotherapy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the intense competition among players can support brand protection efforts. The growing demand for particle therapy for cancer treatment in hospitals, growth potential of emerging markets and increasing demand for EBRT provide opportunities for market growth

