Cloud ITSM Market 2031: Leading Companies, Emerging Trends, Future Scope, And Opportunities

Cloud ITSM Market Size by Solution Type (IT Service Desk, IT Asset Management, IT Operations Management, Change & Release Management, Enterprise Service Management), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) - Global Forecast to 2031.

The Cloud ITSM Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%, from around USD 11.09 billion in 2025 to USD 23.04 billion by 2031. Four key factors are driving the rapid evolution of the cloud ITSM market. Organizations are adopting cloud-based IT service management platforms that simplify incident, change, and request management through workflow automation and AI-enabled ticket handling as a result of enterprise emphasis on IT process automation. Demand for centralized, always-accessible service management platforms that provide reliable support, SLA adherence, and real-time visibility across dispersed users and locations is rising as hybrid work patterns proliferate.

Cloud ITSM has transformed enterprise service governance by embedding AI-driven incident management, automated workflows, and configuration-level accountability into daily IT operations. These capabilities deliver standardized change control, reduced manual ticket volumes, and audit-ready documentation, accelerating adoption across large enterprises and regulated industries. By integrating real-time service analytics, automated escalation, and centralized CMDB visibility, organizations gain stronger control over service performance and cross-domain dependencies. This enables optimized support operations while maintaining reliability for critical applications. As digital environments expand across cloud, DevOps, and security platforms, cloud ITSM serves as an operational control layer that links IT service delivery to measurable business outcomes, reinforcing scalability, efficiency, and long-term operational resilience.

By solution type, the IT service desk segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.

IT service desk (core incident and request handling) solutions represent the operational nucleus of cloud ITSM platforms by centralizing incident management, service request fulfillment, escalation control, and knowledge management within a unified cloud architecture. These solutions automate ticket classification, routing, prioritization, and resolution workflows to reduce mean time to resolve and improve service consistency across distributed enterprises. Advanced capabilities such as AI-driven virtual agents, self-service portals, omnichannel support, and real-time analytics enhance user experience while enabling IT teams to manage rising ticket volumes without proportional increases in staffing. Tight integration with IT asset management, change management, and IT operations management modules provides contextual visibility into infrastructure dependencies, strengthening root-cause identification and governance alignment. Competitive momentum in this segment continues to accelerate through strategic innovation and ecosystem expansion. In May 2024, Zendesk announced expanded AI-powered service automation capabilities within its enterprise service platform to improve ticket resolution efficiency and agent productivity. In September 2023, Freshworks introduced enhancements to its service management solution focused on intelligent ticket routing and automation for enterprise IT teams. These developments reflect sustained enterprise investment in automation-centric service desks. For vendors and solution providers, differentiation through AI-enabled workflows, deep integration with collaboration tools, and vertical-specific service templates presents a clear pathway to capture the growing enterprise demand for scalable, experience-driven support operations.

By deployment mode, hybrid cloud is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud deployment is a strategic architecture for cloud ITSM that enables enterprises to run service management workloads across private and public infrastructure while preserving unified governance, data consistency, and workload portability. This model lets organizations keep sensitive workflows and regulated data in controlled environments while offloading high-volume service desk operations, analytics, and elastic automation to public cloud capacity, enabling phased modernization without disruptive rip-and-replace migrations.

Effective hybrid ITSM requires robust integration layers, real-time data synchronization, and policy enforcement engines so that incidents, CMDB records, change approvals, and operational telemetry remain consistent across domains and trigger governed actions regardless of where a workload runs. Ivanti made several Neurons products available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in August 2024, streamlining procurement and hybrid deployment options for government and enterprise customers. Similarly, SolarWinds expanded hybrid observability and IT management capabilities in April 2025 to provide single-pane visibility across cloud and on-prem environments, enabling tighter ITOM-to-ITSM workflows in hybrid estates. Additionally, BMC's 2025 partner recognitions highlighted hyperscaler marketplace integrations that simplify hybrid Helix deployments and accelerate cloud marketplace distribution. For vendors and solution providers, priority opportunities include delivering certified hybrid deployment blueprints, prebuilt data synchronizers for CMDB and asset inventories, and compliance-aware orchestration playbooks that reduce integration risk, speed time to value, and convert hybrid complexity into a competitive service offering.

North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is attractive for cloud IT service management because it combines advanced digital infrastructure, deep enterprise cloud adoption, and large-scale public-sector modernization programs. Enterprises across BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, and government rely on cloud ITSM to standardize service delivery across hybrid environments, automate workflows, and support compliance-driven operations. ServiceNow stated that its AI-powered platform supports more than 200 million government service tasks annually, according to a US General Services Administration announcement in September 2025. Similarly, Freshworks reported serving more than 72,000 customers globally, including a growing base in North America, as Reuters reported in April 2025. Additionally, BMC disclosed that its solutions are used by 86% of the Forbes Global 50, according to its October 2024 corporate update. These metrics reflect real operational usage rather than market estimates and show why the region remains central to cloud ITSM adoption.

Unique Features in the Cloud ITSM Market

One of the most distinctive features of the Cloud ITSM market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These technologies enable predictive analytics, automated incident detection, and intelligent ticket routing. By analyzing historical data and system patterns, cloud ITSM platforms can proactively identify potential issues and resolve them before they impact users, improving service reliability and reducing downtime.

Cloud ITSM solutions provide advanced self-service capabilities such as knowledge bases, service catalogs, and AI-powered chatbots. These tools allow users to resolve common IT issues, submit service requests, and track tickets without direct IT intervention. As a result, organizations can reduce service desk workload, accelerate issue resolution, and enhance overall employee satisfaction.

Modern cloud ITSM platforms include integrated analytics dashboards and reporting tools that provide real-time insights into IT service performance, ticket volumes, SLA compliance, and user satisfaction. These data-driven insights enable IT teams to optimize workflows, improve service delivery, and make strategic decisions based on measurable operational metrics.

Major Highlights of the Cloud ITSM Market

The Cloud ITSM market is witnessing strong adoption as organizations shift from traditional on-premises IT service management systems to cloud-based platforms. Cloud deployment enables faster implementation, reduced infrastructure costs, and greater flexibility, allowing enterprises to manage IT services efficiently while supporting digital transformation initiatives.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation are becoming core components of modern Cloud ITSM platforms. These technologies enable automated ticket management, predictive incident resolution, and intelligent service recommendations, helping IT teams reduce manual workloads and improve service delivery speed.

Organizations increasingly require real-time visibility into IT operations, service performance, and system health. Cloud ITSM platforms provide advanced analytics dashboards, monitoring tools, and reporting capabilities that allow IT leaders to track service metrics, optimize processes, and ensure better compliance with service level agreements (SLAs).

Top Companies in the Cloud ITSM Market

The major players in the cloud ITSM market include ServiceNow (US), BMC Software (US), Broadcom (US), ManageEngine (US), Ivanti (US), Zendesk (US), Freshworks (US), Atlassian (Australia), SolarWinds (US), and OpenText (Canada).

SERVICENOW

ServiceNow positions itself as a central enabler in the cloud ITSM market through a platform-led strategy focused on workflow standardization, AI-driven automation, and enterprise-wide service integration. The company embeds IT service management within its unified Now Platform, enabling organizations to manage incidents, changes, assets, and service requests through a single cloud-native architecture. ServiceNow's core competencies include low-code workflow configuration, native ITOM and CMDB integration, embedded AI for predictive resolution, and scalable SaaS delivery supporting global enterprises. Major activities reinforcing this position include targeted acquisitions to strengthen automation, observability, and AI-driven service capabilities, as well as strategic alliances with hyperscalers and system integrators to expand deployment reach. ServiceNow demonstrates strong horizontal integration by extending ITSM across HR, customer service, and security operations, while vertically integrating governance, compliance, and analytics into operational workflows. This approach enables enterprises to unify service operations, improve resilience, and institutionalize standardized IT processes across complex hybrid environments.

BMC SOFTWARE

BMC Software positions itself as a strategic provider in the cloud ITSM market through a platform-centric strategy focused on service automation, mainframe integration, and AI-driven operations management. Through its Helix platform, BMC delivers cloud-native ITSM capabilities that unify incident, problem, change, and asset management within a scalable SaaS architecture. BMC Software's core competencies include cognitive automation, predictive service analytics, strong mainframe and hybrid IT integration, and modular workflow orchestration tailored for complex enterprise environments. Major activities supporting its market position include continuous enhancements to the BMC Helix portfolio, strategic technology partnerships, and acquisitions aimed at strengthening AIOps and service management capabilities. BMC demonstrates horizontal integration by extending ITSM into IT operations, automation, and security management, while vertically integrating governance, compliance, and performance analytics into enterprise IT workflows. This integrated approach enables organizations to modernize service delivery, improve operational visibility, and sustain resilient digital operations across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.