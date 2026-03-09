Global Cancer Biomarkers Market To Reach $42.0 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging), Cancer (Lung, Breast, Leukemia, Melanoma, Colorectal), Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics), End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omics, Imaging), Cancer (Lung, Breast, Leukemia, Melanoma, Colorectal), Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics), Enduser, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2029 from USD 24.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

364 Market Data Tables

53 Figures 338 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Cancer Biomarkers Market - Global Forecast to 2029”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US),

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands),

Illumina, Inc. (US),

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US),

Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Cancer Biomarkers Market.

The market for cancer biomarkers has been divided into two segments based on profiling methods: omics technologies and imaging technologies. As of 2023, the cancer biomarkers market was dominated by the omics technology segment, mainly due to high throughput nature of these technologies in cancer biomarker discovery and diagnosis.

The market for cancer biomarkers is divided into categories according to the kind of cancer: non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, and other cancer types. The market for cancer biomarkers was dominated in 2023 by the breast cancer segment.

The cancer biomarker market is divided into three segments based on product: instruments, consumables, and bioinformatics software. In 2023, the instruments segment hold the major market due to continuous need for cancer detection, improvements in instrument technology and high accuracy detection methods.

The market for cancer biomarkers has been divided into segments based on application, including risk assessment, prognostics, diagnostics, and research & development. The global cancer biomarkers market is segmented into six major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries. North America is the largest regional market for cancer biomarkers.

Increasing incidence of cancer followed by awareness for early diagnosis, growing investments in research and development of cancer biomarkers, extensive use of these biomarkers for diagnosis, drug discovery and development are the key factors responsible for growth of this market. Companies in the market for cancer biomarkers are finding that developing nations like China, Japan, and India provide attractive opportunities.

