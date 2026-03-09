Mod Op Named Agency Standout At Ad Age A-List Creativity Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recognition underscores the agency's investments in creative excellence, innovation and measurable performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad Age has named Mod Op, a full-service marketing agency dedicated to driving client growth through human creativity and intelligent technology, an Agency Standout in its A-List & Creativity Awards. The recognition honors agencies advancing the business of marketing through creative excellence, innovation, and measurable performance.

The Agency Standout distinction caps a year of significant transformation for Mod Op. Over the past 12 months, the agency delivered breakthrough work for clients including Sparkling Ice, Sheetz and Dietz & Watson, while unifying creative, media, strategy and technology under a single AI-enabled operating model. To support this next phase of growth, Mod Op strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer and the agency's first-ever Chief Production Officer, while expanding its Executive-in-Residence program with senior leaders from Deloitte, Amazon and Dun & Bradstreet. Together, these investments position the agency to continue scaling its integrated model and delivering measurable business impact for clients.

“Our goal has always been to build an intelligent agency model - one that moves quickly, thinks strategically and delivers measurable growth,” said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op.“We've invested in leadership, innovation and infrastructure so our teams can do their best work and our clients can compete more effectively. That discipline is what drives results.”

Following a $10 million investment in artificial intelligence and the formation of its Innovations Team, Mod Op also acquired Ascend Marketing, adding data and marketing automation, customer engagement, and account-based marketing expertise that completes the agency's end-to-end framework for B2B brands. These capabilities are supported by partnerships with leading martech platforms like HubSpot, DemandBase, and 6sense.

By uniting creativity with accountability, Mod Op has accelerated growth across its client portfolio and overall business, landing at No. 976 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list and placing among the top 100 agencies in advertising, marketing, and PR. Breakthrough work across brand, performance marketing, commerce, and emerging platforms further earned the agency recognition as an Ad Age Agency Standout, underscoring its commitment to disciplined growth driven by bold ideas and measurable impact.

The Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards spotlight agencies shaping the future of marketing through innovation and impact. With 10 offices across North America and a growing portfolio of national and global brands, Mod Op continues to evolve its model to meet the demands of an increasingly complex market.

