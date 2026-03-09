Study: 81% Of Gamers Say Gaming Helps Them Explore Their Identity, 44% Say It Rivals Therapy For Mental Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As stress, loneliness, and financial pressures continue to shape everyday life, many Americans are increasingly turning to games as a way to decompress and reconnect. A new study from StartPlaying finds that role-playing games are becoming a meaningful outlet for emotional relief, self-expression, and social connection.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults who turn to role-playing games when life feels stressful or overwhelming reveals how gaming is evolving beyond entertainment for many players.

Among respondents, 44% say gaming supports their mental health as much as therapy or mindfulness practices, while 1 in 10 say they rely on gaming as a more affordable alternative when professional care feels out of reach.

The findings suggest that games are increasingly serving as a coping tool for stress, burnout, and social isolation.

Gaming as a Stress Reset

Many respondents reported using gaming intentionally to unwind and manage emotional stress.

Nearly two-thirds of gamers (66%) say they play multiple times per week when life feels overwhelming. Younger players are the most likely to do so, including 79% of Gen Z and 70% of millennials.

Gaming is often used as a deliberate way to disconnect from daily pressures. Almost half of respondents (48%) say they play games specifically to decompress, while 33% say gaming helps them avoid doomscrolling or limit news consumption.

Another 26% report avoiding the news altogether at times and escaping into games instead.

Gaming Communities Help Combat Loneliness

The study from StartPlaying also highlights the social benefits of gaming communities.

Overall, 73% of respondents say gaming has helped them feel less lonely, open up about real-life struggles, or express parts of themselves they normally hide.

Gaming environments may also help bridge cultural and social divides. Nearly 79% say gaming has helped them connect with people from different backgrounds or perspectives.

For many players, relationships built through gaming can be just as meaningful as friendships outside gaming spaces.

Games Offer Space for Identity Exploration

Role-playing games also appear to give players an opportunity to explore identity and self-expression.

The study found that 81% of gamers say playing has helped them explore different sides of themselves, including creativity, confidence, personal values, and gender expression.

This effect is even stronger among younger players. Nine in ten Gen Z respondents say gaming has helped them learn more about themselves.

For some players, these experiences extend into everyday life. Sixty-four percent say gaming has influenced how they see themselves in the real world, including their confidence and sense of identity.

Rising Costs Are Changing How People Socialize

Economic pressures may also be driving gaming's popularity.

More than one-third of respondents (36%) say rising costs have led them to choose gaming over other leisure activities.

Among those cutting back on traditional outings:

. 37% reduced dining out or going to bars

. 27% reduced travel or vacations

. 27% reduced movies or subscription entertainment

. 27% reduced concerts or live events

. 18% reduced dating

For many players, gaming provides a lower-cost way to socialize while still maintaining meaningful connections.

Gaming Breaks During the Workday

The study found that 65% of respondents say they have played games during work hours at some point, though the behavior varies significantly by generation.

Younger workers are the most likely to game during the workday:

. 79% of Gen Z respondents say they have played games during work hours

. 70% of millennials report doing the same

. 49% of Gen X say they have gamed during work

. 45% of baby boomers say they have done so

Among those who game during work:

. 38% say they use gaming as a quick mental break

. 23% say it helps reduce stress or prevent burnout

. 22% say they game because they feel overworked

. 19% say gaming helps make the workday feel shorter

These sessions often function as brief resets between tasks rather than prolonged distractions, particularly for workers navigating remote or hybrid schedules.

Human Interaction Still Matters More Than AI

Despite increasing discussion about artificial intelligence in gaming, most players still prefer human interaction.

While 33% say they have not yet used AI in gaming but are curious about it, only 12% say they prefer AI characters or game masters over playing with real people.

The findings suggest that while AI may play a growing role in gaming tools, human connection remains central to the experience.

Gaming Communities Often Feel More Inclusive

Many respondents also reported that gaming environments feel more welcoming than everyday spaces.

Nearly two-thirds of gamers (63%) say gaming communities feel more respectful and inclusive than everyday life, with 23% saying gaming spaces involve less sexism or bigotry than the outside world.

However, experiences vary. Thirty-one percent say gaming communities feel about the same as everyday life, while 6% report gaming spaces can be more toxic.

Taken together, the findings suggest that gaming communities may provide social spaces where people feel more comfortable connecting, expressing themselves, and finding support.

Key Findings

. 44% say gaming supports their mental health as much as therapy or mindfulness

. 81% say gaming helps them explore different sides of themselves, rising to 90%

among Gen Z

. 66% game multiple times per week to cope with stress, including 79% of Gen Z and

70% of millennials

. 36% say rising costs are driving them to game more, replacing activities like dining out,

travel, and concerts

. 65% report gaming during work hours, including 79% of Gen Z and 70% of millennials

. 79% say gaming helps them connect with people from different backgrounds

. 63% say gaming communities feel more respectful and inclusive than everyday life

The full study is available here:



About StartPlaying

StartPlaying is an online platform that connects players with professional Game Masters for tabletop role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons and other TTRPGs. The platform makes it easy to discover, book, and join games that foster creativity, connection, and shared storytelling experiences both online and in person.