Phoenix Ortho And Prescribe FIT Bring One-Tap Lifestyle Health And RPM To Orthopedic Workflows

Phoenix Ortho, the orthopedic-specific EHR and practice management platform, today announced a partnership and new integration with Prescribe FIT that builds lifestyle health and remote patient monitoring (RPM) directly into the Phoenix Go workflow. The collaboration allows Phoenix Ortho practices to address nutrition, physical activity, weight, and daily habits as part of standard orthopedic care, while generating new recurring RPM revenue with minimal additional work for physicians and staff.

Orthopedic practices are being asked to manage more than joints and bones. Patients are arriving at clinics with elevated perioperative risk, higher BMI, more comorbidities, and increasing expectations for continuous support between visits. At the same time, payers and regulators are moving toward value-based models that reward long-term function, fewer complications, and proactive risk management rather than episodic care alone. In this environment, lifestyle factors such as weight, mobility, nutrition, sleep, and daily activity have become central drivers of pain, readiness for surgery, recovery, and implant longevity.

“For years, orthopedic surgeons have seen how weight and lifestyle affect outcomes, but they've lacked the time, tools, and staffing to manage those issues between appointments,” said Paul McCune, Principal at Phoenix Ortho.“By partnering with Prescribe FIT, we are giving our clients a way to address that reality inside the workflow they already use every day, instead of asking them to take on another portal or program.”

Phoenix Ortho clients can now identify and enroll appropriate patients into Prescribe FIT's virtual lifestyle health and RPM program as part of a continuous MSK care journey for surgical or non-surgical patients. Once a prescription is placed, Prescribe FIT's clinical and patient experience teams assume responsibility for outreach, education, enrollment, and ongoing coaching. Patients receive regular, personalized support focused on pain reduction, mobility improvement, weight loss, and healthy habits, while patient-generated data flows back for review under RPM guidelines. Physicians and advanced practitioners remain in control of the plan of care but are no longer solely responsible for executing the day-to-day behavior change work.

The integration is delivered through Phoenix Go, Phoenix Ortho's desktop and mobile experience. From within Phoenix Go, clinicians gain access to a new Prescribe FIT feature that surfaces eligible patients based on criteria such as BMI ≥ 27. Providers can review this list, decide who should be enrolled, enter clinical notes, and sign prescriptions for multiple patients in a single workflow.

On the back end, Phoenix Ortho and Prescribe FIT have also designed the integration to simplify billing operations. Practices continue to use their existing templates and billing processes while leveraging Phoenix Go's automated document engine to handle the repetitive steps required to generate monthly billing for remote patient monitoring (RPM) from Prescribe FIT reports. RPM programs like Prescribe FIT function as an ancillary service that creates a recurring monthly revenue stream, reimbursable through insurance under a defined set of six RPM CPT codes. The integration leverages Prescribe FIT's audit-ready billing reports, which are based on the current AMA codebook, so Phoenix Ortho clients can capture appropriate RPM reimbursement without adding significant administrative burden.

“Orthopedic practices are moving into a new era,” said Brock Leonti, CEO & Founder of Prescribe FIT.“The private practices that will win are those that extend care beyond the four walls of the clinic and build durable, recurring revenue around that continuous support. This partnership with Phoenix Ortho EHR makes it possible for their clients to step into that future in a single tap, without introducing new friction for providers to make MSK digital health a priority treatment in their care."

Both companies see the integration as part of a broader shift in how orthopedic care is delivered and how private practices compete. As reimbursements decline and remote monitoring, patient-reported outcomes, and value-based expectations become standard, Phoenix Ortho and Prescribe FIT believe practices will increasingly be differentiated by their ability to manage risk longitudinally, support lifestyle change, and create predictable non-surgical revenue streams. The partnership is designed to position Phoenix Ortho clients on the leading edge of that transition.

The Prescribe FIT integration is already being rolled out to Phoenix Go clients, with early access available for select practices. The companies are also planning a joint announcement at AAOE, educational webinars for Phoenix Ortho clients, and subsequent case studies highlighting early adopters and their clinical and financial results.

Orthopedic practices interested in learning more about the integration, eligibility criteria, or early participation can visit phoenixortho/prescribe-fit or contact Phoenix Ortho or Prescribe FIT directly at...

About Phoenix Ortho

Phoenix Ortho delivers orthopedic-specific EHR, practice management, and imaging solutions designed to support the unique workflows of private orthopedic practices. With Phoenix Go, clinicians gain mobile and desktop access to tools that streamline documentation, imaging review, and clinical decision-making, helping practices operate more efficiently while improving the patient experience. Learn more at phoenixortho/prescribe-fit.

About Prescribe FIT

Prescribe FIT is transforming orthopedics by offering a unique protocol that combines a practice-building ancillary service with innovative patient care. We offer a full-service remote monitoring and virtual lifestyle health solution focused on root-cause medicine built specifically for private orthopedic practices. Learn more at prescribefit/phoenix-ortho-EHR.