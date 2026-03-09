Fitzmaurice Shines At JGE Medalford, Setting Stage For Upcoming Championships

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A field of 102 members battled the challenging Earth Course over the weekend, with John Fitzmaurice emerging as the March Monthly Medalford champion. With the Amateur Open and Club Championships looming, the competition offered a perfect preview of the talent and skill across the club.

Men played from the Tournament Tees while the ladies tackled the Forward Tees in a classic Medalford format, testing every aspect of their game across a course in fantastic condition.

The competition saw some outstanding performances. John Fitzmaurice claimed the overall Monthly Medalford title with a remarkable four under par, net 68, edging out the field by two strokes. Six net birdies were enough to secure his victory, and he credited the flawless conditions of the Earth Course for his strong play:

“It's been an amazing day here at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Earth Course was in great condition, and I couldn't miss a fairway today,” said Fitzmaurice.

In the Gross Medal division, Mark Schoombie continued his excellent form with a gross 74 (+2), narrowly finishing ahead of Jay Aaronson, who carded 75 (+3). The course setup, with fast greens and tricky holes, meant no player managed to shoot level par, highlighting the challenge of the Earth Course.

Division A, reserved for male golfers with a handicap index of 10.4 and below, saw Benjamin Tomkins secure the top spot with a net 70 (-2). Close behind, Thomas Griffiths and Oliver Lalani both finished on net 72, with Lalani just missing out on second place on a back-nine countback.

Division B, for players with a handicap of 10.5 and above, was won by Richard Bernans with a net 75 (+3), while Yevgen Poltavets (81) and Stephen Louis (95) rounded out the podium.

The Champion Lady of the day, Teresa Sheepwash, impressed with a strong round of two under par, net 70, also placing her second overall on the medal leaderboard.

In the juniors, Ryder Eatson claimed victory with a score of five over par, net 77, a testament to his confident swing and sharp short game. Among the seniors, Steve Pyle delivered a flawless performance to finish level par, net 70.

The Stableford Division provided a thrilling finish as Craig Rooney narrowly outpointed Mike Samuel, scoring 38 points to Samuel's 36. On-course competitions added further excitement, with Daniel Gribbin taking the Beat the Pro prize on the 13th hole, and nearest-the-pin honours going to Mike Samuel (6th) and Ryder Eatson (17th).

Speaking at the prize presentation, Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager, praised the efforts of the Agronomy Team:

“We are now in the lead up to the Amateur Open and Club Championships later this month, and the Agronomy Team's hard work to prepare for these events is evident in today's course condition.”

Jumeirah Golf Estates now looks ahead to an exciting March schedule, including the Amateur Open and Club Championships, with today's Monthly Medalford offering a perfect preview of the skill and determination on display across the club.

Scores

Monthly Medalford

· Overall Champion: John Fitzmaurice –4, net 68

· Gross Winner: Mark Schoombie +2, gross 74

· Gross Runner-Up: Jay Aaronson +3, gross 75

Division A (≤10.4 Handicap):

· Winner: Benjamin Tomkins –2, net 70

· Runner-Up: Thomas Griffiths E, net 72

· Third: Oliver Lalani E, net 72 (CB)

Division B (10.5+ Handicap):

· Winner: Richard Bernans +3, net 75

· Runner-Up: Yevgen Poltavets +9, net 81

· Third: Stephen Louis +23, net 95

Ladies: Teresa Sheepwash –2, net 70

Juniors: Ryder Eatson +5, net 77

Seniors: Steve Pyle E, net 70

Stableford: Craig Rooney 38 points

Stableford Runner-up: Mike Samuel 36 points

On-Course Competitions:

· Beat the Pro (Hole 13): Daniel Gribbin

· Nearest the Pin (Hole 6): Mike Samuel

· Nearest the Pin (Hole 17): Ryder Eatson