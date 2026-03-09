Pakistan Closes Schools, Cuts Allowances To Save Fuel Amid Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday unveiled several austerity measures, including a cut in government fuel allowances and school closures to save fuel amid a spiralling conflict in the Middle East.

Recommended For You

All schools would close for two weeks starting March 16, while higher education would move to an online format effective immediately, Sharif said in a televised address.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Fuel allowances for government departments would be cut in half, and 50% of government staff would work from home to save fuel, he said.

All government offices except banks would also operate four days a week, Sharif said.



Qatar shifts to remote learning starting March 1 amid regional tensions UAE schools postpone exams amid shift to distance learning till March 4

ALSO READ