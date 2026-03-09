Pakistan Closes Schools, Cuts Allowances To Save Fuel Amid Middle East Conflict
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday unveiled several austerity measures, including a cut in government fuel allowances and school closures to save fuel amid a spiralling conflict in the Middle East.Recommended For You
All schools would close for two weeks starting March 16, while higher education would move to an online format effective immediately, Sharif said in a televised address.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.
Fuel allowances for government departments would be cut in half, and 50% of government staff would work from home to save fuel, he said.
All government offices except banks would also operate four days a week, Sharif said.ALSO READ
- Qatar shifts to remote learning starting March 1 amid regional tensions UAE schools postpone exams amid shift to distance learning till March 4
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment