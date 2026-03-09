Filipino Official Recalled For Disrespecting Ofws Amid Middle East Crisis

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Mar 2026, 5:26 PM



A Filipino Migrant Workers Office (MWO) staff in Bahrain had been recalled to Manila after displaying rude behaviour against distressed compatriots. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac announced issuing a recall order against the employee for his“highly disrespectful” act against Filipinos asking for cash aid following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

The minister said they learned of the incident in a viral clip of the staff telling off a group of Filipinos at the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain, saying that the cash aid distribution has already ended as there are no more available funds.

The overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were heard lamenting that they came from far areas for nothing, also complaining that the MWO should have issued a notice that the distribution had already ended.

The MWO staff challenged the OFWs to go and file their grievances with anyone they pleased.

“It's over, you won't be entertained anymore. The assistance has ended. You can report to whoever you want to report to. Manila is the one saying there is no budget. Go ahead, record it, you can even report it to the Philippines,” the government employee said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, the DMW clarified that the cash aid in question refers only to specific types of support to distressed OFWs after several OFWs complained that they only received 20 Bahraini dinars (P3,148) as cash aid.

DMW undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said the amount is given to OFWs who are homebound and are about to leave for the airport, intended to help cover immediate needs such as food, clothing, and medicines.

“[Additional] financial assistance is given upon arrival in Manila, which OFWs can use for their personal needs,” she said.

More than 1,400 Filipinos have applied for voluntary repatriation from the Middle East since last week as the US/Israel-Iran war escalated.



