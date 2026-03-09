UAE Envoy To UN Urges De-Escalation Of War, Says 'Will Not Partake In Any Attacks On Iran'

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Mar 2026, 7:50 PM



[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva called on Monday for a de-escalation of the US-Israeli war with Iran and a return to negotiations.

Oil prices have surged as some major producers cut supplies, ​and stock markets have gone into a nosedive since the war began on February 28.

"De-escalation, de-escalation, de-escalation. This is a standing position we have, and we will continue to offer that", Ambassador Jamal Jama al Musharakh told reporters in Geneva.

The UAE is among the six Gulf states that have been subjected to Iranian drone and missile strikes since the war began.

But UAE bases would not be used for attacks against Iran, he said, despite his country being targeted in an 'unwarranted manner'.

US officials mainly say Washington's aim is to destroy Iran's missile capabilities and nuclear programme.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was not interested in negotiations with Tehran and suggested the war would end only when Iran no longer had a functioning military or leadership in power.



