CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In UAE, Other Gulf States, Iran Until March 16

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The decision was taken after a“critical review” of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, and applies to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iran as well

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed Class 12 board exams in several Middle East countries, including UAE.

This decision followed after a review of the current regional conflict and concerns about student wellbeing. In a circular, CBSE said it had decided to delay the exams planned between March 12 and March 16 across the region. The decision will be implemented in CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iran.

According to the board, the decision was taken after a“critical review” of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, as well as the "mental agony" and stress students face as they prepare for examinations.

“The Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from March 12 to March 16. The new dates shall be announced later,” the circular stated.

Authorities said it would reassess the situation on March 14 and take an appropriate decision regarding the remaining examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards.

The board advised students to remain in contact with their respective schools for updates and to closely follow official announcements regarding revised examination schedules.

On March 7, the examinations for Class 12 student scheduled to take place between March 9 and March 11, was postponed.

CBSE had already postponed Class 10 aboard exam in the Middle East regions. The exams scheduled for Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, in schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were postponed.



